Analysts Anticipate Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) to Announce $0.21 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGMGet Rating) will report $0.21 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Allegro MicroSystems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. Allegro MicroSystems reported earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems will report full year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.81. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $0.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Allegro MicroSystems.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGMGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $186.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Allegro MicroSystems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.33.

In related news, SVP Michael Doogue sold 7,500 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $217,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 26.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGM. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 158.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 7,270 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 355,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 3rd quarter valued at $588,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,768,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the third quarter worth $973,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGM traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.05. The company had a trading volume of 462,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,520. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.97. Allegro MicroSystems has a 1-year low of $22.05 and a 1-year high of $38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 4.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.70 and a beta of 1.65.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

