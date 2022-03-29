Analysts Anticipate Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) to Post $0.80 EPS

Equities analysts expect Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) to announce $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.76. Dolby Laboratories posted earnings of $0.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $3.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.84. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Dolby Laboratories.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $351.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.12 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 20.52%.

Several analysts recently commented on DLB shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th.

In other news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 1,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $138,859.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 34,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.10, for a total transaction of $3,223,215.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,750 shares of company stock valued at $3,462,312 in the last three months. Insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLB. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,762,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 562.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 984,773 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $86,660,000 after purchasing an additional 836,026 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,937,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,137,095 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $108,274,000 after acquiring an additional 526,811 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLB stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $77.88. 358,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,542. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.93. Dolby Laboratories has a 52 week low of $69.18 and a 52 week high of $104.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

