Analysts Anticipate F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $634.70 Million

Equities analysts expect F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) to report sales of $634.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for F5’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $646.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $628.40 million. F5 reported sales of $645.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that F5 will report full-year sales of $2.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $2.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $3.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow F5.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.10. F5 had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $687.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of F5 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $273.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of F5 from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of F5 from $234.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of F5 from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of F5 from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.12.

NASDAQ:FFIV traded up $3.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $215.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,464. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $203.64 and a 200-day moving average of $214.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. F5 has a 52-week low of $174.34 and a 52-week high of $249.00.

In other F5 news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total transaction of $95,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,191 shares of company stock valued at $2,899,126 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of F5 by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $13,558,000 after purchasing an additional 10,716 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 361.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,047 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $94,645,000 after acquiring an additional 397,114 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 204 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in F5 by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in F5 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

