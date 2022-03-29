Analysts Anticipate Reeds Inc (NYSE:REED) to Post -$0.04 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Reeds Inc (NYSE:REED – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Reeds’ earnings. Reeds posted earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reeds will report full year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.12) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Reeds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reeds in a research report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

REED stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.27. 19,680 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724,387. Reeds has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $1.68.

Reed’s, Inc engages in the provision of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. Its product lines include Reed’s Ginger Brews, Virgil’s Root Beer, and Flying Caldron Butterscotch Beer. The company was founded by Christopher J. Reed in June 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.

