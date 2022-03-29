Analysts Anticipate Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) Will Announce Earnings of $1.40 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.40 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Suzano’s earnings. Suzano posted earnings of ($0.37) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 478.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Suzano will report full year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.36 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Suzano.

Get Suzano alerts:

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. Suzano had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 71.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Suzano from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of NYSE:SUZ opened at $12.07 on Friday. Suzano has a 12 month low of $8.37 and a 12 month high of $13.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. The firm has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were paid a $0.1306 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 19th. Suzano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Suzano by 113.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new position in shares of Suzano in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Suzano in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Suzano in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its position in shares of Suzano by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 11,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,059 shares during the period.

Suzano Company Profile (Get Rating)

Suzano SA engages in the production of hardwood pulp from eucalyptus and paper. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segments. The Pulp segment produces and sell hardwood eucalyptus pulp and fluff mainly to supply the export market, with any surplus destined to the domestic market. The Paper segment consists of production and sale of paper to meet the demands of both domestic and export markets.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Suzano (SUZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Suzano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.