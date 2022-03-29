Analysts Anticipate The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) to Post $0.46 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) will post $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Macerich’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the highest is $0.49. Macerich reported earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Macerich will report full-year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Macerich.

Get Macerich alerts:

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Macerich had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $229.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Macerich from $14.75 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Macerich from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Macerich currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.55.

NYSE:MAC opened at $15.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Macerich has a one year low of $11.04 and a one year high of $22.88. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -505.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,999.33%.

In other news, CEO Hern Thomas E. O purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.62 per share, for a total transaction of $146,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Macerich by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,642,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $529,503,000 after acquiring an additional 398,564 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Macerich by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,421,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,362,000 after acquiring an additional 843,369 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Macerich by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,986,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603,435 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Macerich by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,408,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,183,000 after acquiring an additional 453,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Macerich by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,232,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,131,000 after acquiring an additional 322,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

About Macerich (Get Rating)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Macerich (MAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.