Analysts Expect AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Analysts forecast that AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Rating) will report ($0.08) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AquaBounty Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). AquaBounty Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AquaBounty Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.28). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.43). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AquaBounty Technologies.

Get AquaBounty Technologies alerts:

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). AquaBounty Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,901.45% and a negative return on equity of 10.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AquaBounty Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Epiq Partners LLC lifted its stake in AquaBounty Technologies by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 1,346,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after buying an additional 637,165 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in AquaBounty Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AquaBounty Technologies by 9.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,033,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after buying an additional 87,262 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in AquaBounty Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in AquaBounty Technologies by 26.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 11,062 shares in the last quarter. 62.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AQB traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 932,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,715. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.65. AquaBounty Technologies has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $7.23. The stock has a market cap of $139.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 32.79 and a quick ratio of 32.58.

AquaBounty Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of land-based aquaculture services. It includes farming of aquatic organisms such as fish, shellfish, crustaceans, and aquatic plants. The firm focuses on salmon product, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon that can grow to market size faster than conventional farmed Atlantic salmon.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AquaBounty Technologies (AQB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AquaBounty Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AquaBounty Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.