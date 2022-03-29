Analysts Expect Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.38 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) to announce sales of $1.38 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Herbalife Nutrition’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.35 billion and the highest is $1.40 billion. Herbalife Nutrition posted sales of $1.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition will report full-year sales of $5.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.69 billion to $5.90 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.03 billion to $6.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Herbalife Nutrition.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 38.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

HLF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

Shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $31.40. The stock had a trading volume of 986,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,114. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.09. Herbalife Nutrition has a 52-week low of $30.22 and a 52-week high of $55.78.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 3rd quarter worth $6,085,000. University of Notre Dame DU Lac increased its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac now owns 23,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 41,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 57.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,006,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,643,000 after acquiring an additional 366,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 313.7% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

