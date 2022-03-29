Analysts Expect Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.05 Per Share

Analysts expect Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) to announce ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Phreesia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.97). Phreesia posted earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 483.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Phreesia will report full year earnings of ($2.49) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.57) to ($2.41). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($3.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.38) to ($3.04). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Phreesia.

A number of research firms recently commented on PHR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Phreesia from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Phreesia from $72.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Phreesia from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Phreesia from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.93.

Phreesia stock opened at $28.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.42. Phreesia has a 12-month low of $22.89 and a 12-month high of $76.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -17.66 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In other news, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 2,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $72,766.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Phreesia by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Phreesia by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Phreesia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phreesia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,754,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

