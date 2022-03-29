Analysts Expect Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) to Announce -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Rating) will announce ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Savara’s earnings. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Savara will report full-year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.32). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.30). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Savara.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SVRA. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Savara during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Savara during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Savara during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Savara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Savara by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 106,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 34,221 shares in the last quarter. 70.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SVRA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,240. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 16.38 and a current ratio of 16.38. Savara has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $2.47.

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

