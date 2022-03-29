Analysts Expect Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) to Post $2.72 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $2.72 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Teleflex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.82 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.69. Teleflex posted earnings per share of $2.87 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Teleflex will report full-year earnings of $14.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.90 to $14.14. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $15.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.00 to $15.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Teleflex.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $761.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.60 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.25 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TFX shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $383.00 to $378.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.64.

Shares of NYSE:TFX traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $346.98. The stock had a trading volume of 239,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,001. The company has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $328.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $339.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Teleflex has a 1 year low of $289.00 and a 1 year high of $449.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.28%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 110 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 3,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 120 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

