Analysts Set alstria office REIT-AG (ETR:AOX) PT at €17.99

Shares of alstria office REIT-AG (ETR:AOX – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €17.99 ($19.77).

AOX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.50 ($21.43) price target on shares of alstria office REIT in a report on Monday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €20.00 ($21.98) price target on shares of alstria office REIT in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €20.05 ($22.03) target price on shares of alstria office REIT in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Get alstria office REIT alerts:

Shares of ETR:AOX opened at €12.68 ($13.93) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.95. alstria office REIT has a 1-year low of €11.74 ($12.90) and a 1-year high of €15.24 ($16.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €16.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €17.47.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for alstria office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for alstria office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.