Analysts Set American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Price Target at $55.00

Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.67.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on American Campus Communities from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

Shares of ACC stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.74. The company had a trading volume of 465,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. American Campus Communities has a twelve month low of $42.41 and a twelve month high of $57.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 232.26 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.03.

American Campus Communities ( NYSE:ACC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $272.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.46 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 3.77%. American Campus Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Campus Communities will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is 783.37%.

In related news, Director John T. Rippel bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.00 per share, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACC. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 10.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,173 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 44.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 411,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,216,000 after purchasing an additional 127,385 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 219.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,689,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 11,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,692 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to locations with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.