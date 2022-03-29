Analysts Set First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) PT at $17.50

Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AGGet Rating) (TSE:FR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on AG shares. StockNews.com upgraded First Majestic Silver to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on First Majestic Silver from $22.50 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet downgraded First Majestic Silver from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Majestic Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $19,635,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in First Majestic Silver by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 17,046 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in First Majestic Silver by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,422 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $656,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Institutional investors own 26.97% of the company’s stock.

AG stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.36. 6,019,169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,096,823. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. First Majestic Silver has a 52-week low of $9.29 and a 52-week high of $18.93. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -664.17 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.82 and its 200-day moving average is $11.87.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AGGet Rating) (TSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The mining company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $204.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.74 million. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. First Majestic Silver’s quarterly revenue was up 75.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a $0.006 dividend. This is a boost from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is presently -149.93%.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

