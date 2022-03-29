Analysts Set First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) PT at $23.42

Shares of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.42.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FMBI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 0.7% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 72,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 92,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 45,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FMBI remained flat at $$21.51 during trading on Friday. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,974. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.49. First Midwest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.41 and a 1 year high of $24.28.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 25.27%. The firm had revenue of $183.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

