Analysts Set Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Price Target at $224.20

Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $224.20.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HSKA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Heska from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of Heska from $310.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Heska from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heska from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Heska from $190.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get Heska alerts:

Shares of HSKA opened at $134.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,223.82 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Heska has a 12 month low of $119.63 and a 12 month high of $275.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.55.

Heska ( NASDAQ:HSKA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $68.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Heska’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Heska will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSKA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Heska by 2.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Heska by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,818,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $470,032,000 after acquiring an additional 53,285 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Heska by 30.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 13,542 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Heska by 13.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 191,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,552,000 after acquiring an additional 22,479 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Heska in the third quarter worth about $1,086,000. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heska Company Profile (Get Rating)

Heska Corporation sells veterinary and animal health diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.