Analysts Set Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) PT at $122.17

Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $122.17.

A number of research firms have commented on MTH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp downgraded Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wedbush began coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

In other Meritage Homes news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total value of $38,833.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 1,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total value of $104,867.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,181 shares of company stock worth $9,116,246. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,833,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $662,877,000 after acquiring an additional 464,916 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,265,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,520,000 after buying an additional 67,633 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 909,181 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,975,000 after buying an additional 220,667 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 880,889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,446,000 after buying an additional 38,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 861,838 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,598,000 after purchasing an additional 107,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

MTH traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.43. The company had a trading volume of 533,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,036. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.25 and a 200-day moving average of $105.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Meritage Homes has a 1-year low of $81.40 and a 1-year high of $125.01.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.04 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 26.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.97 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Meritage Homes will post 24.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Meritage Homes (Get Rating)

Meritage Homes Corp. designs and builds single family homes. It offers variety of entry-level and first move-up homes. The firm operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.