Analysts Set PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) PT at $145.11

Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $145.11.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PTC shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PTC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet cut PTC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on PTC from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

In other PTC news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.16, for a total transaction of $580,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 3,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.27, for a total value of $434,966.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PTC by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,719,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,056,426,000 after buying an additional 238,059 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of PTC by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,569,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $552,193,000 after buying an additional 542,019 shares in the last quarter. Standard Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of PTC by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 4,368,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $529,183,000 after buying an additional 1,175,464 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PTC by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,254,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $515,378,000 after buying an additional 170,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of PTC by 365.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,221,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $390,329,000 after buying an additional 2,530,102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $107.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.13. PTC has a 12-month low of $100.60 and a 12-month high of $153.73.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.03). PTC had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The business had revenue of $457.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PTC will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC Company Profile (Get Rating)

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

