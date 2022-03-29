Analysts Set Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Target Price at $1,600.00

Shares of Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,600.00.

TPRKY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Peel Hunt raised Travis Perkins to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,805 ($23.64) to GBX 1,600 ($20.96) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Travis Perkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of TPRKY stock opened at $17.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.53. Travis Perkins has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $29.26.

Travis Perkins Plc engaged in the supply of general building materials, timber, plumbing, heating, kitchens, bathrooms and landscaping materials. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

