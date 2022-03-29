Analysts Set Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Price Target at $4,000.00

Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4,000.00.

Several research firms recently commented on WTBDY. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Whitbread from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Whitbread from GBX 3,600 ($47.16) to GBX 4,000 ($52.40) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of Whitbread stock opened at $9.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.40. Whitbread has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $12.69.

Whitbread Plc engages in the operation of a chain of hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. It operates through the following segments: UK & Ireland, Germany, and Central & Other. Its brands include Premier Inn, Beefeater, Brewers Fayre, Table Table, Bar + Block Steakhouse, Cookhouse & Pub, and Thyme.

