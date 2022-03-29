Analyzing Aeva Technologies (AEVA) and Its Rivals

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) is one of 70 publicly-traded companies in the “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Aeva Technologies to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Aeva Technologies and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeva Technologies -1,099.60% -19.36% -18.60% Aeva Technologies Competitors -125.49% 1.73% -1.48%

Aeva Technologies has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aeva Technologies’ rivals have a beta of 1.66, indicating that their average stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Aeva Technologies and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeva Technologies 0 1 4 0 2.80 Aeva Technologies Competitors 666 2543 2984 82 2.40

Aeva Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $11.80, indicating a potential upside of 177.65%. As a group, “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies have a potential upside of 46.08%. Given Aeva Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Aeva Technologies is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aeva Technologies and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Aeva Technologies $9.27 million -$101.88 million -8.33 Aeva Technologies Competitors $5.20 billion $127.96 million 21.50

Aeva Technologies’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Aeva Technologies. Aeva Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.1% of Aeva Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.9% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.2% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Aeva Technologies rivals beat Aeva Technologies on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About Aeva Technologies (Get Rating)

Aeva Technologies, Inc., through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

