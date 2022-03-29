Analyzing BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) and Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF)

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) and Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for BRT Apartments and Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BRT Apartments 0 1 3 0 2.75 Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust 0 2 6 0 2.75

BRT Apartments currently has a consensus target price of $27.33, indicating a potential upside of 13.70%. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus target price of $19.72, indicating a potential upside of 31.81%. Given Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than BRT Apartments.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.1% of BRT Apartments shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.9% of BRT Apartments shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BRT Apartments and Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BRT Apartments $32.06 million 13.89 $29.11 million $1.59 15.12 Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

BRT Apartments has higher revenue and earnings than Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust.

Profitability

This table compares BRT Apartments and Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BRT Apartments 90.82% 15.32% 7.43% Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A

Summary

BRT Apartments beats Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

BRT Apartments Company Profile (Get Rating)

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of multi-family properties. Its properties include Brixworth at Bridge Street, Silvana Oaks Apartments, Avondale Station, Newbridge Commons, Kendall Manor, and Parkway Grande. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high-quality grocery- and pharmacy-anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed-use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

