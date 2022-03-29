Analyzing Iochpe-Maxion (OTCMKTS:IOCJY) and Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA)

Iochpe-Maxion (OTCMKTS:IOCJY – Get Rating) and Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.1% of Aeva Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Iochpe-Maxion and Aeva Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iochpe-Maxion 1.03% 4.92% 1.50% Aeva Technologies -1,099.60% -19.36% -18.60%

Risk & Volatility

Iochpe-Maxion has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aeva Technologies has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Iochpe-Maxion and Aeva Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iochpe-Maxion 0 0 2 0 3.00 Aeva Technologies 0 1 4 0 2.80

Aeva Technologies has a consensus price target of $11.80, suggesting a potential upside of 177.65%. Given Aeva Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aeva Technologies is more favorable than Iochpe-Maxion.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Iochpe-Maxion and Aeva Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iochpe-Maxion $1.70 billion 0.19 -$95.40 million $0.05 14.00 Aeva Technologies $9.27 million 99.02 -$101.88 million ($0.51) -8.33

Iochpe-Maxion has higher revenue and earnings than Aeva Technologies. Aeva Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Iochpe-Maxion, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Iochpe-Maxion beats Aeva Technologies on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Iochpe-Maxion (Get Rating)

Iochpe-Maxion SA engages in the automotive business. The firm involves in the production and distribution of auto parts and railway equipment. It operates through the following segments: Maxion Wheels, Maxion Structural Components and AmstedMaxion. The Maxion Wheels segment engages in the production and sale of steel for light and commercial vehicles and agricultural machinery and aluminum wheels for light vehicles. The Maxion Structural Components segment engages in the production of side rails, cross members and full frames for commercial vehicles and structural components for light vehicles. The AmstedMaxion segment engages in the production of freight cars, railway wheels and casting as well as industrial castings. The company was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

About Aeva Technologies (Get Rating)

Aeva Technologies, Inc., through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

