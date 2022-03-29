Analyzing Renovare Environmental (RENO) and The Competition

Renovare Environmental (NASDAQ:RENO – Get Rating) is one of 70 public companies in the “Educational services” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Renovare Environmental to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Renovare Environmental has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Renovare Environmental’s peers have a beta of 0.43, suggesting that their average share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings for Renovare Environmental and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Renovare Environmental 0 0 0 0 N/A Renovare Environmental Competitors 365 1246 1494 42 2.39

As a group, “Educational services” companies have a potential upside of 70.18%. Given Renovare Environmental’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Renovare Environmental has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.4% of Renovare Environmental shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.1% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 27.6% of Renovare Environmental shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Renovare Environmental and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Renovare Environmental -60.71% -805.20% -14.09% Renovare Environmental Competitors -4.91% -82.27% 2.94%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Renovare Environmental and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Renovare Environmental $5.88 million -$11.54 million -1.56 Renovare Environmental Competitors $497.52 million $4.70 million -12.71

Renovare Environmental’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Renovare Environmental. Renovare Environmental is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Renovare Environmental peers beat Renovare Environmental on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Renovare Environmental (Get Rating)

Renovare Environmental, Inc. engages in the provision of waste management services. Its products and services include food waste digesters, data analytics tools, traditional disposal services, and sophisticated facilities for processing municipal solid waste. The company was founded on March 20, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

