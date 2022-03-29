Analyzing ThredUp (TDUP) & Its Competitors

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) is one of 49 public companies in the “Catalog & mail-order houses” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare ThredUp to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and profitability.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares ThredUp and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|ThredUp
|$251.79 million
|-$63.18 million
|-5.79
|ThredUp Competitors
|$16.53 billion
|$902.63 million
|102.00
Profitability
This table compares ThredUp and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|ThredUp
|-25.09%
|-24.78%
|-14.60%
|ThredUp Competitors
|-8.30%
|-21.30%
|-3.91%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
50.5% of ThredUp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.0% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are held by institutional investors. 28.9% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for ThredUp and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|ThredUp
|0
|2
|11
|0
|2.85
|ThredUp Competitors
|277
|1235
|3346
|61
|2.65
ThredUp presently has a consensus target price of $20.08, suggesting a potential upside of 158.81%. As a group, “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies have a potential upside of 31.64%. Given ThredUp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe ThredUp is more favorable than its rivals.
Summary
ThredUp rivals beat ThredUp on 9 of the 12 factors compared.
ThredUp Company Profile (Get Rating)
ThredUp Inc. operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.
