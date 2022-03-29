Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Downgraded by Truist Financial to Hold

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group downgraded Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Anaplan from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Anaplan from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.81.

NYSE:PLAN opened at $65.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.72. Anaplan has a 1-year low of $39.92 and a 1-year high of $70.25. The firm has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.81 and a beta of 1.84.

Anaplan ( NYSE:PLAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.03). Anaplan had a negative net margin of 34.38% and a negative return on equity of 75.03%. The firm had revenue of $162.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Anaplan will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 7,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $341,242.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $3,001,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 173,906 shares of company stock valued at $8,275,142. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Anaplan by 130.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 909,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,375,000 after buying an additional 515,441 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Anaplan by 26.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 207,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,648,000 after buying an additional 42,914 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Anaplan in the third quarter worth $1,473,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Anaplan by 1.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,508,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,848,000 after buying an additional 21,632 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Anaplan in the third quarter worth $2,122,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

