Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 51 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 51 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $538,314,000. Gobi Capital LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $510,468,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at $388,262,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 52.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,789,412 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,092,150,000 after purchasing an additional 616,339 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new position in Netflix in the third quarter valued at $247,051,000. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $4.66 on Tuesday, hitting $378.51. 4,323,435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,308,497. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $329.82 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $388.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $537.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.99.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $675.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Netflix from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $540.94.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings bought 46,900 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

