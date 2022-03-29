Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 215 Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SUI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after purchasing an additional 12,047 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sun Communities by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 356,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,052,000 after purchasing an additional 96,914 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Sun Communities by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,054,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,758,000 after purchasing an additional 47,488 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in Sun Communities by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 90,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,815,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sun Communities by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 10,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SUI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Sun Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.43.

NYSE:SUI traded up $2.01 on Tuesday, reaching $178.40. The stock had a trading volume of 6,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,741. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $183.20 and a 200 day moving average of $192.09. The stock has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.69. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.41 and a 12-month high of $211.79.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.14). Sun Communities had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 5.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total value of $88,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.