AnimalGo (GOM2) Market Cap Reaches $31.78 Million

AnimalGo (GOM2) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. AnimalGo has a market capitalization of $31.78 million and approximately $654,232.00 worth of AnimalGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AnimalGo coin can now be purchased for $0.0329 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, AnimalGo has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get AnimalGo alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003506 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00035488 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.80 or 0.00107314 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

AnimalGo Coin Profile

GOM2 is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2019. AnimalGo’s total supply is 966,864,393 coins. AnimalGo’s official message board is animalgo.net . The official website for AnimalGo is animalgo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “AnimalGo is a blockchain-based AI-compensated pet application. Through the mobile app, participants can communicate with people and establish relationships with companions and companion animals. Users communicate through images and posts about companion animals and receive various rewards depending on their contribution to the community. “

Buying and Selling AnimalGo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AnimalGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AnimalGo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AnimalGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AnimalGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AnimalGo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.