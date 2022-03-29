Ankr (ANKR) Trading 13.6% Higher This Week

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 29th. During the last week, Ankr has traded 13.6% higher against the US dollar. One Ankr coin can currently be purchased for $0.0866 or 0.00000183 BTC on popular exchanges. Ankr has a total market cap of $706.69 million and $73.49 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003538 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00035681 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.88 or 0.00107486 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Ankr

Ankr is a coin. Its launch date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,162,899,378 coins. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com . Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr . Ankr’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr is a distributed computing platform that aims to leverage idle computing resources in data centers and edge devices. What Ankr enables is a Sharing Economy model where enterprises and consumers can monetize their spare computing capacities from their devices, on-premise servers, private cloud, and even public cloud. This enables Ankr to provide computing power much closer to users at a much cheaper price. The Ankr mainnet launched on July 10th, 2019 The Ankr Chain and token swap: Ankr native token and the current ERC 20 token will co-exist together, each with its own purposes. The Ankr native token will run on the Ankr Chain mainnet and will be used to power the network, purchase services on the Ankr platform and incentivize compute resource providers. It can also be staked. Therefore, the token swap is optional and is only required in case a user wants to utilize any service in the Ankr platform, including staking purposes. The Ankr ERC 20 token will continue to provide the necessary liquidity on all the exchanges that listed us. “

Buying and Selling Ankr

