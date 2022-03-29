Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Announces $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

Annaly Capital Management has decreased its dividend payment by 9.8% over the last three years. Annaly Capital Management has a dividend payout ratio of 92.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Annaly Capital Management to earn $1.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.3%.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

NYSE NLY opened at $7.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.15. Annaly Capital Management has a 12-month low of $6.45 and a 12-month high of $9.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.01.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 120.52% and a return on equity of 14.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.75 to $7.25 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NLY. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.96% of the company’s stock.

About Annaly Capital Management (Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.