Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) CFO Paul Beldin Sells 14,500 Shares

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) CFO Paul Beldin sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $766,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

AIRC stock opened at $53.40 on Tuesday. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $41.90 and a fifty-two week high of $55.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is a boost from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.72%.

Several analysts have recently commented on AIRC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Citigroup raised Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

