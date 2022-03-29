Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.07

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.07 and traded as high as $14.37. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance shares last traded at $14.26, with a volume of 1,082,544 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.39 and its 200 day moving average is $14.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 71.68 and a quick ratio of 71.68. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.22.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance ( NYSE:ARI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 81.92% and a return on equity of 8.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.82%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the first quarter worth $25,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 234.0% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the third quarter worth $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 305.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

