Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 562,400 shares, an increase of 51.3% from the February 28th total of 371,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Endosurgery in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Apollo Endosurgery from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Apollo Endosurgery from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Shares of APEN opened at $6.59 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.82. Apollo Endosurgery has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $10.39. The company has a current ratio of 7.92, a quick ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.12 million, a PE ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 2.34.

Apollo Endosurgery ( NASDAQ:APEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.07). Apollo Endosurgery had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 148.35%. The business had revenue of $16.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Apollo Endosurgery will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey G. Black acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.66 per share, with a total value of $84,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APEN. Soleus Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,348,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,753,000. CPMG Inc raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. CPMG Inc now owns 3,878,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,698,000 after buying an additional 683,871 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 693.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 412,956 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after buying an additional 360,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery in the second quarter valued at about $2,394,000. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices to advance gastrointestinal therapeutic endoscopy. It offers Endoscopy, Surgical and Other products. The firm’s endoscopy product portfolio consists of the OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System, the OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System, and the Orbera Intragastric Balloon System.

