Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Bought by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the third quarter valued at $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the third quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the third quarter worth about $83,000.

In other news, Director A B. Krongard purchased 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.23 per share, with a total value of $92,441.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $63.21 on Tuesday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.45 and a 12-month high of $81.07. The stock has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.90 and a 200 day moving average of $68.37.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The business had revenue of $597.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.53%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $101.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.56.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

