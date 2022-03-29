Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aptinyx Inc. is a bio-pharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of NYX-2925, NYX-783 and NYX-458 which are in clinical stage. Aptinyx Inc. is based in IL, United States. “

Separately, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Aptinyx from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

NASDAQ:APTX opened at $2.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 20.18 and a quick ratio of 20.18. Aptinyx has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $4.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.69. The company has a market cap of $166.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.14.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aptinyx will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joan W. Miller bought 17,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.83 per share, with a total value of $50,091.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APTX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Aptinyx by 244.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 6,592 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Aptinyx during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Aptinyx during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptinyx in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aptinyx in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 50.34% of the company’s stock.

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

