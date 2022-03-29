ARC Group (OTCMKTS:RLLY) Shares Up 25%

ARC Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLLY – Get Rating) shares shot up 25% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. 5,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 202% from the average session volume of 1,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.15.
ARC Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RLLY)
