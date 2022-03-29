Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Shares Gap Down to $140.85

Shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $140.85, but opened at $136.51. Arch Resources shares last traded at $134.16, with a volume of 6,109 shares trading hands.

ARCH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Arch Resources from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Arch Resources from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Arch Resources from $171.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arch Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.17.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.81.

Arch Resources ( NYSE:ARCH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $13.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.90 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $805.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.13 million. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 85.21% and a net margin of 15.29%. Arch Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 123.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 60.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Arch Resources’s payout ratio is 5.52%.

In other Arch Resources news, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total value of $46,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John A. Ziegler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $729,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,994 shares of company stock worth $2,060,495. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARCH. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Arch Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Arch Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Arch Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Arch Resources by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,118 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000.

Arch Resources, Inc operates as a coal producer. It produces metallurgical products for the global steel industry, and also supplies premium High-Vol A metallurgical coal globally. The firm operates through the following segments: Metallurgical (MET) and Thermal. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

