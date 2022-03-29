Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) Hits New 52-Week High at $22.26

Archaea Energy Inc (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.26 and last traded at $22.21, with a volume of 23782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.94.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Archaea Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Archaea Energy in a report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Archaea Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.60.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.00.

In other Archaea Energy news, Director Renewable Energy Systems Aria sold 14,942,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $254,622,636.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archaea Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Archaea Energy by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 23,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archaea Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archaea Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archaea Energy by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 82.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archaea Energy Company Profile (NYSE:LFG)

Archaea Energy LLC is involved in developing renewable natural gas from high-carbon emission processes and industries by capturing recurring emissions from food waste, wastewater, agricultural waste and landfill gas. It operates and manages RNG projects throughout the entire energy life cycle and offers off-take partners.

