Ardea Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ARRRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ardea Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ARRRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,400 shares, a growth of 67.3% from the February 28th total of 37,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Ardea Resources stock opened at $1.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.43. Ardea Resources has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $1.32.
About Ardea Resources
