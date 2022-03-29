Ardea Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ARRRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ardea Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ARRRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,400 shares, a growth of 67.3% from the February 28th total of 37,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Ardea Resources stock opened at $1.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.43. Ardea Resources has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $1.32.

About Ardea Resources (Get Rating)

Ardea Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for nickel, cobalt, scandium, gold, PGEs, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interest in Kalgoorlie Nickel Project (KNP) located in the Kalgoorlie, Western Australia that comprises nickel and cobalt mineral resources, and nickel sulphide and gold prospects; and Bardoc Tectonic Zone Gold Project, which has nickel sulphide prospects.

