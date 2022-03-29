Arena REIT (ASX:ARF) Increases Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Arena REIT (ASX:ARF – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 29th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0405 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 29th. This is a positive change from Arena REIT’s previous interim dividend of $0.04.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.86.
Arena REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)
