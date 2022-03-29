Argo Blockchain (OTCMKTS:ARBKF) Trading 5% Higher

Shares of Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF – Get Rating) traded up 5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.05 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.03 ($0.01). 148,324 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 132,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.98 ($0.01).

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.16. The firm has a market cap of £4.81 million and a PE ratio of 0.47.

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. Argo Blockchain plc was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

