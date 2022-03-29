Argo Blockchain (OTCMKTS:ARBKF) Trading 5% Higher

Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF – Get Rating) shares traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.05 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.03 ($0.01). 148,324 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 132,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.98 ($0.01).
The firm has a market cap of £4.81 million and a PE ratio of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.89 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.06.
About Argo Blockchain (OTCMKTS:ARBKF)
