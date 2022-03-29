Argo Blockchain (OTCMKTS:ARBKF) Trading 5% Higher

Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF – Get Rating) shares traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.05 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.03 ($0.01). 148,324 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 132,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.98 ($0.01).

The firm has a market cap of £4.81 million and a PE ratio of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.89 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.06.

About Argo Blockchain (OTCMKTS:ARBKF)

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. Argo Blockchain plc was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

