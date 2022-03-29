Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arhaus Inc. is a lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings. The company offers assortment of heirloom quality products. Arhaus Inc. is based in BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set an equal weight rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.81.

ARHS opened at $7.36 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.65. Arhaus has a twelve month low of $6.17 and a twelve month high of $14.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arhaus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,706,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Arhaus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,491,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Arhaus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,127,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Arhaus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $336,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arhaus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $755,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arhaus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arhaus, Inc provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, dÃ©cor, and outdoor furniture product that includes bedroom, dining room, living room, home office furnishings, textile products consist of handcrafted indoor and outdoor rugs, bed linens, and pillows and throws dÃ©cor products include wall art, mirrors, vases, candles, and other decorative accessories and outdoor products comprise outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, dÃ©cor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

