Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $178.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on ASND shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $188.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

ASND traded down $3.04 on Monday, hitting $111.35. 477,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,372. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 0.73. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $96.97 and a 12 month high of $178.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.36.

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.43. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 45.19% and a negative net margin of 5,015.63%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASND. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the third quarter worth $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 51.2% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the third quarter worth $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the third quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S (Get Rating)

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.