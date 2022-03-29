Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 1,085 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverstone Advisors LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 59,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $404,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Realty Income by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 259,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,561,000 after purchasing an additional 129,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,677,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:O traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.61. The stock had a trading volume of 59,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,511,531. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.72. The company has a market capitalization of $41.16 billion, a PE ratio of 73.11, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.79. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $63.42 and a twelve month high of $74.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.92). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 17.25%. The company had revenue of $685.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a apr 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 314.90%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

