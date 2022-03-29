Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,432 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 1,268 shares of the software company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the software company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,160 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 89,973 shares of the software company’s stock worth $51,020,000 after purchasing an additional 25,076 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.73, for a total value of $2,074,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total value of $197,140.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,517 shares of company stock worth $11,236,276. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. TheStreet cut Adobe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Adobe from $660.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Adobe from $652.00 to $591.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Adobe from $540.00 to $530.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $592.00.

ADBE stock traded up $18.39 on Tuesday, reaching $450.01. 4,472,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,257,761. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $407.94 and a one year high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $212.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $470.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $562.53.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

