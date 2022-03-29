Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AJG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 59.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,504,000 after acquiring an additional 78,599 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 19.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 967,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,473,000 after purchasing an additional 155,964 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.1% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 196.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 59,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,909,000 after purchasing an additional 39,686 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AJG shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.56.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $170.33. The stock had a trading volume of 614,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,951. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $35.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $124.21 and a 12 month high of $171.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $157.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.04.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 46.26%.

In other news, VP Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 36,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.24, for a total value of $5,639,232.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,215,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,217 shares of company stock valued at $20,447,149 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.