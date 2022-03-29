Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Has $4.13 Million Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,412 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $4,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $176,464,000. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,362,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 462.9% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 296,715 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $142,126,000 after purchasing an additional 244,007 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 461,930 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $221,264,000 after buying an additional 191,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,265.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 181,326 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $86,674,000 after buying an additional 168,048 shares during the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PANW. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Palo Alto Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $600.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies analyst Brent Thill raised the firm’s price target on Palo Alto Networks to $650 from $615 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares as he adjusted his targets across the app, infrastructure and security software spaces. Software underperformed the S&P 500 by 15% in 2021 as overall valuations contracted 10%, noted Thill, who thinks multiples in the space will continue to compress in 2022 as 80% of software names are expected to decelerate with “digital digestion” happening coming out of the pandemic. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $614.94.

NASDAQ PANW traded down $27.44 on Tuesday, hitting $597.81. The stock had a trading volume of 20,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,913,003. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $313.27 and a 52-week high of $629.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $535.72 and a 200-day moving average of $521.40.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.38, for a total value of $6,124,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.22, for a total transaction of $2,237,439.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,876 shares of company stock worth $36,125,888 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks (Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.