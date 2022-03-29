Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Has $5.91 Million Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,978 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $5,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 6.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,708,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $519,634,000 after purchasing an additional 239,990 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Waste Management by 15.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 177,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,935,000 after acquiring an additional 23,256 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 85.9% during the third quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 35.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 88,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,174,000 after purchasing an additional 22,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total value of $30,304.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $1,550,856.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,247 shares of company stock worth $1,601,255. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.42. 11,933 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,017,255. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.90. The company has a market cap of $65.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.94 and a 1 year high of $168.04.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Erste Group lowered Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.88.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

